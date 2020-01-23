|
|
MOODY BARBARA C. (POOLE)
Age 78, quietly on January 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Shelton and Mabel (Pratt) Poole. Wife of the late Willis T. Moody, Jr.; beloved mother of Linda D. Anderson, Cynthia R. Grayson, David (Mary Lynn) Scott; sister of Shirlee (Ronald) Lucas, Sheila Poole; eight grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call TODAY Thursday, January 23, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Friday, January 24, 2020 11 a.m. in the chapel. Entombment Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020