Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MOODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA C. (POOLE) MOODY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA C. (POOLE) MOODY Obituary
MOODY BARBARA C. (POOLE)

Age 78, quietly on January 19, 2020. Daughter of the late Shelton and Mabel (Pratt) Poole. Wife of the late Willis T. Moody, Jr.; beloved mother of Linda D. Anderson, Cynthia R. Grayson, David (Mary Lynn) Scott; sister of Shirlee (Ronald) Lucas, Sheila Poole; eight grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren. Friends may call TODAY Thursday, January 23, 2020 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave. Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Friday, January 24, 2020 11 a.m. in the chapel. Entombment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -