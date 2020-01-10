|
CAMPBELL BARBARA (ROSS)
Barbara (Ross) Campbell was born on June 11, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Andover, Kansas. Barbara was a member and officer of the Eastern Star and was honored to serve on Swissvale's board of council. Barbara and her husband both drove school busses for Woodland Hills School District where they first met. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Campbell; and son, Daniel (Smokey) Baer; and her parents, Glendon and Geraldine Ross. She is survived by her brothers, Glenn (Patricia) Ross and Richard (Leilani) Ross; sisters, Mary Ross and Judy (James) Jay; daughters, Gerri (Richard) Kidston and Cookie (Richard) Romanik; son, David (Connie) Baer; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 3 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950). Burial will follow at William Penn Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
