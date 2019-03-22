Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
On Tuesday, March 19, 2019 of South Side.  Wife of the late Guy Denillo; mother of Michael (Tracy), Daniel (Lisa) Denillo; daughter of the late Fred and Marie Wilding; sister of Ed Wilding and the late Dessie Luster; also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.  Barbara was a Stepmother, Aunt, Cousin and Friend.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.   Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
