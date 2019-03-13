Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES
222 Washington Road
Mt. Lebanon, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES
222 Washington Road
Mt. Lebanon, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES
222 Washington Road
Mt. Lebanon, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Church
BARBARA E. DIVEN

BARBARA E. DIVEN Obituary
DIVEN BARBARA E.

Age 81, of Brookline, on Saturday March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Diven Sr.; devoted mother of Joseph R. Jr. (Marcy) and Michael B. (Shannon) Diven; loving grandma "Ma" of Joshua (Amanda), Desiree, Jordan, Joey, Jamie, Rory, Casey and Elizabeth; great-grandmother of three; sister of  Richard Jr., John, and Thomas Long, Maureen Mischuk and the late Terry Hartman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Graduate of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, Barb was a registered nurse who spent her life caring for others. A proud member of the Daughters of Erin and a strong Irish matriarch who would encourage all those celebrating the St. Patrick's Day holiday to raise a toast to her memory and the memory of all Irish mothers, because a mother's love is truly a blessing. Friends and family will be welcomed on Tuesday evening 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Resurrection Church on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
