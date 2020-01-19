|
SCHWARTZ BARBARA E. (BINNING)
Age 99, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John L. Schwartz, Jr.; daughter of the late Margaret (Ramsay) Binning; loving mother of Barbara Lee (husband, Bob) Thewes; grandmother of Amy Seyler and Gregory (wife, Mary Lou) Thewes; great-grandmother of Sarah and Paul; and predeceased by siblings, Daisy Butts, William Binning, and Elizabeth Karlar; also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara was a clerk at the Medicine Shoppe in Turtle Creek for over 20 years. She was an excellent baker and known for her Scottish shortbread that she gave away to others. Private services were held at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950) where a burial at Church Hill Cemetery followed. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or online at ww5.komen.org in her memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020