Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SCHWARTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. (BINNING) SCHWARTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA E. (BINNING) SCHWARTZ Obituary
SCHWARTZ BARBARA E. (BINNING)

Age 99, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John  L.  Schwartz, Jr.; daughter of the late Margaret (Ramsay) Binning; loving mother of Barbara Lee (husband, Bob) Thewes; grandmother of Amy Seyler and Gregory (wife, Mary Lou) Thewes; great-grandmother of Sarah and Paul; and predeceased by siblings, Daisy Butts, William Binning, and Elizabeth Karlar; also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara was a clerk at the Medicine Shoppe in Turtle Creek for over 20 years. She was an excellent baker and known for her Scottish shortbread that she gave away to others. Private services were held at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950) where a burial at Church Hill Cemetery followed. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or online at ww5.komen.org in her memory. 


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -