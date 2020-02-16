Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Western Reserve Memorial Gardens
11521 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA WHELPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. WHELPLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA E. WHELPLEY Obituary
WHELPLEY BARBARA E.

Barbara E. Whelpley, 88, of Mentor, died February 10, 2020 at Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born December 14, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. Barbara worked as an aide with the Mentor Public Schools for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed reading, swimming and spending time with her son, Scott. Survivors include her son, Scott Whelpley; and her brother, Joseph Slick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Whelpley; parents, Joseph and Sara Slick; and her daughter, Lee Ann Whelpley Rosenthal. A prayer service in memory of Barbara will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 in the chapel at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, OH 44026. Inurnment will immediately follow at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to the BRUNNER SANDEN DEITRICK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -