ROBINSON BARBARA ELLIOT
Barbara Elliot Robinson, 90, of Hampton Township, passed away September 11, 2019, in Laurium, Michigan. Born October 29, 1928, in St. Petersburg, FL, she was the daughter of Roger K. and Polly (Failor) Elliot. She was the loving wife of Howard M. Robinson, dear mother of Susan Robinson Pokorski of Copper Harbor, MI, and Jeffrey S. Robinson of Orlando, FL, and special grandmother to Lauren, Robin, John, Rachel and Sophia. Barbara grew up in St. Petersburg, FL. As a child, she learned to swim, which she loved to do all her life. Barbara graduated from Florida State University in 1950. She went on to Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia, PA, to become a medical technologist. After raising her family, she returned to work, this time at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, PA, and loved to share her knowledge on subjects ranging from dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, giving tours as a docent for over thirty years. She married Howard M. Robinson on November 7, 1954, in Salsbury, North Carolina. Their loving marriage lasted nearly 65 years. Barbara was active on the Hampton Township School Board and in the Hampton Presbyterian Church. She loved to downhill ski with the Hampton Tuesday ski group, play golf, bicycle and swim laps. A joint Memorial Service for Barbara and her beloved husband Howard, who passed away on August 14, 2019, will be held on November 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hampton Presbyterian Church, 2942 E. Hardies Road, Gibsonia, PA. A luncheon will follow in the church's Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to the Hampton Presbyterian Church or to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019