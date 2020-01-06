|
EMMERLING BARBARA
Age 82, a longtime resident of Castle Shannon, entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of Edgar Emmerling and loving mother of Diane (Mike) Mey, Trish (Eric) Peterson, Katie (Bill) McCormick, David (Mary) Emmerling and Ed (Kathleen) Emmerling. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Fadzen, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and treasured extended family. She was an avid reader and worked for several years at the Castle Shannon Library. She also loved to crochet and embroider spending countless hours making blankets and quilts for her family that were wedding gifts, welcomed new babies or provided warmth. When she was able, she also made prayer shawls for the ministry at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, where she was a parishioner. She was also a longtime member of Christian Mothers and Legion of Mary ministries. All that knew her will remember her feisty spirit, honest opinions, love of flowers, and devotion to daily praying of the rosary and her Irish heritage. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday from 2 – 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin in Whitehall on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St, Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin's School Education Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020