GIFFEN BARBARA
Age 79, of Squirrel Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with her family by her side. Barb loved her family fiercely. No goodbye went without tears in her eyes, even for a quick family dinner. She lived a beautiful life full of adventures with her loving husband of 60 years, Chuck. They passed this love of life on to their children and grandchildren. Attired in black leather, Barb motorcycled on the back of Chuck's Harley with friends all over the United States. With Chuck's passion, Barb learned to ski, bowl, ride bicycles (even though she was never thrilled about it) and swim in the ocean. Many days of joy were spent at Seven Springs with her family and friends. Their ski trips to Vail were a highlight of their year and she loved spending time with their friends. Barb is survived by her loving husband, Chuck; three daughters who loved her dearly, Becky Havyer (Brian), Caryn Miller (Alvin, IV) and Joni Ferrara (Joe), six amazing grandchildren that "Grandma" loved to spoil, Carly, Jenna, Rena, Casey, Alexander and Ryan as well as countless family and friends. Everyone who knew Barb loved her spirit and smile, including all of the dedicated nurses and doctors at Mercy Hospital who cared for her. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Services at Temple Ohav Shalom, 8400 Thompson Run Road, Allison Park on Friday at 11 a.m. NO Visitation prior to services. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Jewish Association on Aging, (www.jaapgh.org), an agency that provided Barb and her family with quality, compassionate care and support this past year. Family and friends are invited to a Luncheon to join in celebrating Barb's life at The Chadwick in Wexford, PA at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019