Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA GUIDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (ECKEL) GUIDA


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BARBARA (ECKEL) GUIDA Obituary
GUIDA BARBARA (ECKEL)

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara (Eckel) Guida, Age 77, of Moon Twp. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.  She was born in St. Paul, MN on May 14, 1941 the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Filler) Eckel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard L. Guida in 2014. Barbara, known to family as 'big red', had a contagious laugh and lived life with a smile that would light up any room.  Barbara demonstrated a love that knew no bounds by giving herself fully in the care of her husband Richard, during the last difficult years of his life. She learned and did so much to help him through those challenging times. It was a monumental testament to the love they shared; a strong bond that never faltered. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her three children:  John Guida, WA; Ann Garcia (Jose'), FL and Kathleen Cook (Jason), Moon Twp., five granddaughters: Amanda, Amber, Gabi, Isabel and Elena, brother Joseph Eckel and sister Kathleen Booth. Friends will be received on Monday, February 18 from 2-4 p.m. in the Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Moon Twp. where a blessing service will be held at 4 p.m.  Private entombment will take place in Coraopolis Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to The University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer Disease Research Center (adrc.pitt.edu/volunteer/donate/) or Alzheimer Disease Research Center Attention: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, UPMC Montefiore, Four West 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582.


huntsmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.