GUIDA BARBARA (ECKEL)

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara (Eckel) Guida, Age 77, of Moon Twp. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born in St. Paul, MN on May 14, 1941 the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Filler) Eckel. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard L. Guida in 2014. Barbara, known to family as 'big red', had a contagious laugh and lived life with a smile that would light up any room. Barbara demonstrated a love that knew no bounds by giving herself fully in the care of her husband Richard, during the last difficult years of his life. She learned and did so much to help him through those challenging times. It was a monumental testament to the love they shared; a strong bond that never faltered. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her three children: John Guida, WA; Ann Garcia (Jose'), FL and Kathleen Cook (Jason), Moon Twp., five granddaughters: Amanda, Amber, Gabi, Isabel and Elena, brother Joseph Eckel and sister Kathleen Booth. Friends will be received on Monday, February 18 from 2-4 p.m. in the Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Moon Twp. where a blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. Private entombment will take place in Coraopolis Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to The University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer Disease Research Center (adrc.pitt.edu/volunteer/donate/) or Alzheimer Disease Research Center Attention: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, UPMC Montefiore, Four West 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582.

huntsmanfuneralhomes.com