STEVENS BARBARA H. (KILLMEYER)
Age 97, Of Hampton Twp., passed peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph G. Stevens; loving mother of R.F. "Steve" (Carol), Glenn J. (Sherry), and Barbara (Paul) Hengelsberg; she is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Geraldine Connor. Friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Sweden, Wildwood Rd., on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019