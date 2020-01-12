|
HAYS BARBARA (GENTIL)
Barbara (Gentil) Hays, 88, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband and soul mate for 57 years, Dick Hays. Barbara was devoted to her family. She is survived by her four children, Richard (Bettyann) Hays, Jr., David (Colette) Hays, Carol (Tom) Hunley and Ginny Hays. She was loving grandmother of Emily (Michael) Henley, Maggie Hays, Lizzie Hays, Barbie Hunley, Chrissy (Mac) Hoggan, Tommy Hunley, Devon Verner, Jessie Verner, Rachel Craven, Olivia Craven; and great-grandmother of David Henley. She leaves a hole in all of our hearts that we hope to fill over time with all of the wonderful memories shared through the years and during our family travels. Barbara grew up in suburban Cleveland and graduated from Smith College in 1953. It was at Smith College in Northampton, MA that Barbara joined several of her friends for a fateful cab ride to Cornell Law School in Ithaca, NY for a blind date with Dick Hays. A love story began... and the rest is history. Barbara and Dick's life together began in Louisville, KY during Dick's Army service, then to Pittsburgh, Port Cartier, Quebec, New Jersey and finally back home to Pittsburgh. Barbara returned to school after years of focusing on raising a family and graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a second degree in Medical Records. Barbara forged close relationships at every phase of her life and had friends young and old. She was generous with her time and talents and was active in several civic and community organizations including Pittsburgh Council for International Visitors, Smith College, the Mt. Lebanon Republican Committee and Southminster Church. She was loved deeply and will be missed dearly. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, January 18 at Southminster Presbyterian Church at 799 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon at 9:30, followed by a memorial service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue - www.echodogs.org/donations or www.concordialm.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020