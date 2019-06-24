|
HOROWITZ BARBARA (GOODMAN)
On Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey A. Horowitz; loving mother of Michael (Diana) Horowitz of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Scott (Tammy) Horowitz of Forest Hills; Mimi of Noah, Emma, Ethan and Leo Horowitz; companion of Irwin "Nick" Chernew. Beloved by family and friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.). Entombment, Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 501 Martindale Street #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 1251 Waterfront Place Floor # 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019