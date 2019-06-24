Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA HOROWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (GOODMAN) HOROWITZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA (GOODMAN) HOROWITZ Obituary
HOROWITZ BARBARA (GOODMAN)

On Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey A. Horowitz; loving mother of Michael (Diana) Horowitz of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Scott (Tammy) Horowitz of Forest Hills; Mimi of Noah, Emma, Ethan and Leo Horowitz; companion of Irwin "Nick" Chernew. Beloved by family and friends. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 2 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.). Entombment, Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 501 Martindale Street  #670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 1251 Waterfront Place Floor # 5, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now