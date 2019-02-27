Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
9406 Frankstown Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
(412) 241-3955
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA HART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA J. (McCOLLUM) HART Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA J. (McCOLLUM) HART Ph.D. Obituary
HART BARBARA J. (McCOLLUM), Ph.D.

Peacefully on February 25, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Dorothy McCollum; beloved wife of Charles E. Hart, Jr.; mother of Brian C. Hart; grandmother of Brian C. Hart, Jr., and Kamara L. Hart; and great-grandmother of three. She was the cherished sister of the late John Roger (Sheila) McCollum, Brenda Simons and Jacqueline McCollum. Barbara was a graduate of Schenley High School and Cheyney State University, where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Later, she earned a Master's degree and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired from Penn State, Greater Allegheny campus, after serving as Director of the Learning Center. Visitation is Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW. The Homegoing Service is Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 7745 Tioga St., Pgh., PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethany Community Ministries or the ().

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of House of Law, Inc - Pittsburgh
Download Now