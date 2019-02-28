HART BARBARA J. (McCOLLUM), Ph.D.

Peacefully on February 25, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Dorothy McCollum; beloved wife of Charles E. Hart, Jr.; mother of Brian C. Hart; grandmother of Brian C. Hart, Jr., and Kamara L. Hart; and great-grandmother of three. She was the cherished sister of the late John Roger (Sheila) McCollum, Brenda Simons and Jacqueline McCollum. Barbara was a graduate of Schenley High School and Cheyney State University, where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Later, she earned a Master's degree and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Pittsburgh. She retired from Penn State, Greater Allegheny campus, after serving as Director of the Learning Center. Visitation is Friday, March 1, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at HOUSE OF LAW. The Homegoing Service is Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 7745 Tioga St., Pgh., PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethany Community Ministries or the ( ).