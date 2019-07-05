LADY BARBARA J. (POWERS)

Age 65, was called to be an angel on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center. She was born in Louisville, KY on July 28, 1953, one of five children to the late Walter and Helen (Johnson) Powers. On April 6, 1998, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, James Lady. Beloved and cherished mother of Patricia (Jeffery) Williamson, James Luther Lady, Jr. and Priscilla Johnson; grandmother of David Lady, Sierra Williamson, Destiny Williamson, Danielle Williamson, Adam Williamson, Michael Johnson, Giovanni Lady; sister of Vicki Jones, Nancy Lester, Charles (Penny) Powers and the late Margaret "Mimi" Kovach; sister-in-law of Joseph G. Kovach. Barb made her home in Moon Township in 2004 and was a member of Lost and Found Christian Church where she loved to sing. Barb had the wonderful ability of making all welcome in her home and friends were considered family. A loving and giving person who had a heart of gold, she was very loved and will be very missed. Visitation Friday and Saturday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd. where service will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests donations to help defray funeral costs.