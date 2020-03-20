LEIENDECKER BARBARA J.

Age 91, of Penn Hills, formerly of East Liberty, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of William C. Leiendecker (deceased); loving mother of David (Christine), Donna Meade (Wayne), Kenneth (Colleen), Sandy, Stephen (Angela), and the late John Leiendecker. Sister of the late Fredrick Seibel, Marian Simmons, Lawrence (Buv) Seibel, and Pat Legan; also survived by 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; dearest grandma to Melissa, Christopher, Jessica, Justin, Sarah, Bill, Christian, Michael, Nathan, Andrew, John, Cory, Caleb, Kevin, Alexandra, Julianna, and Aubrey Rae; dearest grandma Barb to her 17 great-grandchildren. Barbara was a loving mother dedicated to her family, strong in her Catholic faith, a prayer warrior, famous to her grandchildren for Grandma Barb kisses. Funeral services will be held privately, as per CDC guidelines. Online tributes welcome at TRENZ FUNERAL HOME. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food pantry as a tribute to Barb.