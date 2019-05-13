McDONOUGH BARBARA J.

On May 8, 2019, age 87, of Melbourne, FL., formerly of Munhall. Barbara was born in West Homestead, the daughter of the late Michael J. and Edna (Nau) McDonough. Barb was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War and was a retired data processor for Duquesne Light Co.; beloved mother of Deborah (William) Bruchwalski of FL, and Scott Spicoli of FL; cherished grandmother of Danielle and Scott; also many nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her siblings Edna Mae, Margaret (Peggy), Michael, Jr., James (Bernie) and Donna Marie. Friends and family received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church in Homestead at 9:00 a.m. followed by burial in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. Please share your memories and condolences atgeorgeigreenfuneralhome.com.