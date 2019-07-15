Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
2630 W. Liberty Ave.
Dormont, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
2630 W. Liberty Ave.
Dormont, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church
Brookline, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA J. "MICKEY" O'CONNOR

Add a Memory
BARBARA J. "MICKEY" O'CONNOR Obituary
O'CONNOR BARBARA J. "MICKEY"

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home. Mickey was preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas J. and Patrick J. O'Connor. She is survived by her beloved husband, John J. O'Connor of 55 years; daughter-in-law, Jennifer O'Connor; grandchildren, Ryan and Delaney O'Connor; and sister, Renee (Jim) Wilkins. Mickey is also survived by many loving cousins. She was a case worker for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for many years until her retirement. Most of all, Mickey enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband, John, gardening their vegetables and flowers together. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Brookline. Interment to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now