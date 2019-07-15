O'CONNOR BARBARA J. "MICKEY"

Age 77, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home. Mickey was preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas J. and Patrick J. O'Connor. She is survived by her beloved husband, John J. O'Connor of 55 years; daughter-in-law, Jennifer O'Connor; grandchildren, Ryan and Delaney O'Connor; and sister, Renee (Jim) Wilkins. Mickey is also survived by many loving cousins. She was a case worker for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for many years until her retirement. Most of all, Mickey enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband, John, gardening their vegetables and flowers together. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, Resurrection Church, Brookline. Interment to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com