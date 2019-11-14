|
PENNICK BARBARA J.
Of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, age 80, beloved wife of the late John F. Pennick, Sr.; loving mother of John F., Jr. (Denise) and Valerie Monfredi; sister of the late Shirley (Jim) Graves and grandmother of Tara Joy, Vincent and Tyler. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral service Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019