David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Mausoleum Chapel
Jefferson Memorial Park
BARBARA J. PENNICK

BARBARA J. PENNICK Obituary
PENNICK BARBARA J.

Of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, age 80, beloved wife of the late John F. Pennick, Sr.; loving mother of John F., Jr. (Denise) and Valerie Monfredi; sister of the late Shirley (Jim) Graves and grandmother of Tara Joy, Vincent and Tyler. Visitation Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral service Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Jefferson Memorial Park. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
