ROWELL BARBARA JEAN

Age 86, Of West Mifflin. "Dude" as she was known to family and friends, passed away at home surrounded by her dedicated and loving daughters on March 10, 2019. Wife of the late William Rowell; devoted and beloved Mother of Kathy (Bruce) Dickson, Amy (Chuck) Metz, and Diane Rowell; loving and admired Gram of Chad (Alisha) Metz, Ashley (James) Leax, Ben Dickson, Luke Dickson, Amanda (Ben) Vice, Sam Dickson, Tessa (Chris) Cerda and Eli Dickson; cherished and proud GG of Liam Dickson, Brenna, Maeve and Keeva Leax, soon-to-be Baby Metz, and her grand-puppies; daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine (Nee) Fisher; sister of Lynn (Daniel) Gluvna, and the late John (wife Audrey survives) Fisher, and recently deceased Florence Fisher. "Dude" was known for creating nick names for family members and her zinger phrases. During her life, she worked successfully as the Shoe Dept. Manager at Hill's Dept. Store, was a great bus trip organizer, homemaker, mother, grandma, great-gram, worked at Post Shoe Store, and was a lifelong member at St. Agnes Church. In accordance with her expressed wishes, there will be no viewing. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in West Mifflin. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, PA. In lieu of flowers or donations to a charity, the family requests that you demonstrate an act of kindness towards one another, or call family and friends to say "I love you", or turn off your electronics and talk to one another in memory of our wonderful, strong, courageous Mother. Thank you to family and friends for your love, thoughts, prayers, and support. The Matriarch of our family will be forever missed.