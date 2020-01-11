Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SKIRDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA JEAN (CUNNINGHAM) SKIRDA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA JEAN (CUNNINGHAM) SKIRDA Obituary
SKIRDA BARBARA JEAN (CUNNINGHAM)

Age 80, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Babette Skirda-Kemerer and Andrea M. Lattimer; loving Grandma of Jennifer (Kevin) Soto, Danielle Lattimer, and Katherine (Tyler) Rugg; cherished Great-Grandma of Maddox, Penelope, Lillian, and Everleigh Soto; beloved daughter of the late Martin and Catherine Cunningham; loving sister of Michael P., Thomas P., and the late Martin and Dennis Cunningham; also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara had a great passion for literature, education, and floriculture. Family and friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Monday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now