|
|
SKIRDA BARBARA JEAN (CUNNINGHAM)
Age 80, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Beloved mother of Babette Skirda-Kemerer and Andrea M. Lattimer; loving Grandma of Jennifer (Kevin) Soto, Danielle Lattimer, and Katherine (Tyler) Rugg; cherished Great-Grandma of Maddox, Penelope, Lillian, and Everleigh Soto; beloved daughter of the late Martin and Catherine Cunningham; loving sister of Michael P., Thomas P., and the late Martin and Dennis Cunningham; also survived by nieces and nephews. Barbara had a great passion for literature, education, and floriculture. Family and friends welcome Sunday 2-8 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC. (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Monday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020