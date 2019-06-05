GOMBERT BARBARA JOAN

Age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30 in Leesburg, VA. She is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Kim; and daughter, Susan. Barbara's husband, Richard preceded her in death on July 9, 2018. Barbara was a graduate of Drexel University where she met her husband. They started their lives together while Richard was in the U.S. Marine Corps. She was a loving wife and mother with a variety of interests. While living in Philadelphia, she was active in her church and as a Girl Scout leader. Upon moving to Pittsburgh, Barbara was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was extremely proud of her many years as a volunteer at UPMC's St. Margaret's Hospital. She had many friends and spent time with them through a weekly bowling, book and bridge clubs. She and her husband enjoyed many trips throughout the country, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. She was probably happiest with her family at the Outer Banks. Barbara was an avid fan of classical music and opera and spent many Sunday afternoons with her husband at the Pittsburgh Symphony. Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or your local Meals on Wheels.