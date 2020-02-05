|
|
LAX DR. BARBARA L.
Of Bethel Park, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Geoffrey Lax; loving mother of Dr. Neil Lax; daughter of Alice and the late Albert Kostkas. Barb was a longtime Professor of Biology at CCAC - South Campus where she touched the lives of many people. She loved cooking, gardening, traveling and taking care of her many pets. She will be dearly missed. Family and friends will be received Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Funeral services will be private. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020