MARK BARBARA L. (GOTTO)
Mark, Barbara L., (Gotto), age 77, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, formerly of Myerstown, PA. Wife of 53 years to the late Ralph E. Mark; mother of Heather Ihrig and husband Jaime and Matthew Mark and wife Karen; grandmother of Patrick, James, David, Joseph, Emma and Abbey; great-grandmother of 7; daughter of the late James J. and Martha E. Gotto; sister of Mary Lou Matthew, Joseph Gotto, Elsie Ratcliffe, Lucy Gotto, Virginia Kock, Thomas Gotto, Linda Andiorio, Beverly Staley, Cathy Baynham and the late Lillian Prolenski, Donna Mae Thompson and Ruth Ann Gotto. Barbara will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019