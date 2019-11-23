|
OPFERMAN BARBARA L.
Age 56, lost her battle with cancer on November 15, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1963 in Mt. Lebanon to William and Lois (Pefferman) Dickey. Barbara graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1981. She went on to work in customer service throughout her life doing what she loved: building relationships with people. She was predeceased by her parents; and is survived by her daughter, Nicole Weaver, and her husband, Eric, of Pleasant Hills; granddaughters, Raina and Aria Weaver; and one brother, Douglas Dickey, of Washington. Her quick wit, sarcasm, and humor will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. Loved ones will especially miss her big heart and love for the holidays with family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in her name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019