Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
BARBARA SLANEY
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
BARBARA L. SLANEY


1939 - 2019
BARBARA L. SLANEY Obituary
SLANEY BARBARA L.

Age 79, of Stanton Heights, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Mary (Bahorich) Slaney; loving longtime companion of Frank "Buck" Weihrauch; sister of Virginia "Jean" Ford, Mary Ann Grgurich and Barbara Mary Slaney, SSND; cherished aunt of Eileen and Robert Johnson, Richard and Linda Ford, Robert Ford, David and Christine Ford, Steven Ford, Lisa and Jeffrey Saylor, Jeffrey and Patricia Ford, Gary and Betsy Grgurich, Lynn Mastromatteo, Sharon and Julian Richard Smith, Glenn Grgurich and the late Carol Ford; also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces; longtime friend of Bonnie Kandzer. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
