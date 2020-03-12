SULKA BARBARA LARAINE (CLEMENTS)

Age 77, of Plum, formerly of McMurray, unexpectedly, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John G. Sulka; survived by stepchildren, John (Marilyn) Sulka, Frances (Frank) Klink, Andrew (Colleen) Sulka, Luann Sulka, Timothy Sulka and their families; sister of Ralph Duane (Ruth) Clements and the late Gary Clements. Sister-in-law of Barbara Clements; aunt of Melanie Clements, Gary Clements, and Jason Clements. Laraine worked for and retired from the US Government in personnel for the Bureau of Mines. She enjoyed riding horses and spending time at the lake house. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 6 p.m. until service at 7:30 p.m., in SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. To best honor Laraine, an animal lover, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 6620 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15206, of your choice in lieu of flowers.