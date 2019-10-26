|
|
GILLES BARBARA LEE
On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Barbara Lee, age 66, of Crafton. Loving daughter of the late Donald and Edna Gilles. Beloved sister of Thomas C. (Barb Fuchs) and Donald L. (Pam) Gilles; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation and services will be held at a later date. Barb was a retired executive secretary for the President of Carlow University. If desired, memorials may be made to Carlow University Advancement, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019