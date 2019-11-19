Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
BARBARA LEE GILLES Obituary
GILLES BARBARA LEE

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Barbara Lee, age 66, of Crafton. Loving daughter of the late Donald and Edna Gilles; beloved sister of Thomas C. (Barb Fuchs) and Donald L. (Pam) Gilles; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Barb was a retired executive secretary for the President of Carlow University. If desired, memorials may be made to Carlow University Advancement, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. 


www.hershberger-stoverfh.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
