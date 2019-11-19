|
GILLES BARBARA LEE
On Thursday, October 24, 2019, Barbara Lee, age 66, of Crafton. Loving daughter of the late Donald and Edna Gilles; beloved sister of Thomas C. (Barb Fuchs) and Donald L. (Pam) Gilles; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Barb was a retired executive secretary for the President of Carlow University. If desired, memorials may be made to Carlow University Advancement, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
