Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Three Rivers Grace Church
8713 Harmony Parkway
Pgh, PA
BARBARA LEIGH WHITE

WHITE BARBARA LEIGH

Fully trusting in God's sovereign will, Barbara Leigh (Duessel) White, age 64, of McCandless Township, departed this world on November 10, 2019, and entered the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ "which is better by far" (Philippians 1:23). Beloved wife of Pastor Gary L. White; daughter of the late William H. and Mary K. Duessel; sister of Gary T. Duessel, Phillip Scott (Cindy) Duessel, Patricia (Ray) Ewing, and the late Richard A. Duessel and Deborah Ryberg; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Three Rivers Grace Church, 8713 Harmony Parkway, Pgh., PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
