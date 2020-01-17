Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
BARBARA LOU "BARB" EVANS


1940 - 2020
BARBARA LOU "BARB" EVANS Obituary
EVANS BARBARA LOU "BARB"

Age 79, of Providence Point, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Born on December 15, 1940 in Fairmont, MN, Barb was the daughter of the late Lavere and Ruth Erickson. She married the late Stephen Charles Evans in 1963 and  joined Steve as he embarked on a career with the US Navy becoming an officer and pilot. After moving to Norfolk, VA, the couple welcomed two children, Mark and Eric. As Steve transitioned to a commercial pilot, the couple settled in Pittsburgh, PA, where Barb lovingly raised her two children while supporting Steve.  Not long after, they welcomed a third son, Christopher. Barb was a caring mother, engaged and energetic grandmother, and fast friend.  She cherished her "game group" from the First Baptist Church in Dormont, PA.  Along with her sons, Mark, Eric and Christopher, Barb is survived by her nine grandchildren and a brother, Scott Erickson. Burial will be private in the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies.  All are welcome to attend a viewing on Monday, January 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. The Evans family wishes to thank the staff at Providence Point and those at St. Clair and St. Margaret Hospitals as well for their care and dedication.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
