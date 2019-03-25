Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
BARBARA LOUISE MESSINA

BARBARA LOUISE MESSINA Obituary
MESSINA BARBARA LOUISE

Age 74, of Upper St. Clair, passed peacefully at home Saturday, March 23, 2019. Barbara was a Registered Nurse in OH and PA for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Aretta (Schenk) Washington and brothers, Patrick and John Melvin. Loving wife of 53 years, to Arthur Messina; and loving mother of MaryAnne Messina, Joseph Messina, Michael (Kristy) Messina, Timothy (Heather) Messina, Amanda (Zac) Sloane, Jennifer Messina, and Anthony Messina; sister of Sister Marilyn Washington C.S.J and twin brother, Robert; grandmother of Nathan and Ryan Olee, Samantha and Matthew Messina, Ashley Elborne, Emily and Lily Messina, and Axel and Llewyn Sloane. Barbara was an avid Pitt Basketball and Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Friends are welcome Tuesday, March 26, 2019 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 Wednesday, March 27th in St. Louise De Marillac Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Sisters of St. Joseph, Attn: Development Office, 1020 State Street, Baden, PA 15005, www.stjoseph-baden.org. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
