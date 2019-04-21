RODGERS BARBARA LYNCH

Age 62, of Plantation, Florida, passed away April 13, 2019, in her home in Plantation Acres. She was born on May 1, 1956, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Madeline "Mickey" Lynch. Barb was a 1974 graduate of South Hills High School and moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, shortly after graduation. She had a successful lifelong career as a paralegal. The most notable firms where she was employed are Nolan & Jaczynski, P.A., and Joanne Hoffman & Associates, P.A. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her oldest brother, Donald "Mike" Lynch; and her brother-in-law, Martin Carroll. She is survived by her husband, Michael Rodgers of Plantation, Florida; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Lynch; sisters, Eleanor "Nonie" Riston (Dan), Karen Jamison (Tom), Annette Latuska (Rich), Michele "Shelly" Carroll; and her brother, Timothy Lynch. Barb's family invites friends to visit at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com. Cremation arrangements by T.M. RALPH FUNERAL HOME, 371 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise, Florida 33325, 954-587-6888, www.tmralph.com.