WENGER BARBARA LYNNE

Age 70, of Bellevue-Avalon, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Regis Orkwis; her sister, Kathleen (Ron) Kornick; and her brother, Michael Sullivan. Although she was "mom" to many, her children were Stephanie and Andrew Wenger, Todd (Gina) Orkwis, Lisa (Tom) Trudell; her niece, Lisa (Eric) Rhoades and Wyatt. Barbara had seven grandchildren, Tyler Giger, Devan Simmith, Alex and Trevor Orkwis, Tristen Trudell and Elia and Michaela Honeycutt. She will be missed by many, many more friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC. Bellevue.