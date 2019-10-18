Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessing Service
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home 915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
MANNELLA BARBARA

Age 82, of West Mifflin, on October 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Durkin) Bird. Barbara was retired from Western Penitentiary in the Accounts Payable Department and was a school bus driver and bus monitor. She also volunteered for the Peace Corps and spent two years in Samoa. She also enjoyed shopping and going to dinner. Wife of the late Michael Mannella; mother of Michael (Debbie) Mannella of Conway, SC, Sandra Mannella of Munhall, and the late Gary Mannella and the late James J. Mannella; also seven grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late George Bird and the late Albert Bird; sister-in-law of Mary Mannella. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agnes Church, West Mifflin at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, West Mifflin. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, hdsa.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
