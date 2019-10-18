|
|
MANNELLA BARBARA
Age 82, of West Mifflin, on October 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Durkin) Bird. Barbara was retired from Western Penitentiary in the Accounts Payable Department and was a school bus driver and bus monitor. She also volunteered for the Peace Corps and spent two years in Samoa. She also enjoyed shopping and going to dinner. Wife of the late Michael Mannella; mother of Michael (Debbie) Mannella of Conway, SC, Sandra Mannella of Munhall, and the late Gary Mannella and the late James J. Mannella; also seven grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sister of the late George Bird and the late Albert Bird; sister-in-law of Mary Mannella. Visitation Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agnes Church, West Mifflin at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, West Mifflin. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, hdsa.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019