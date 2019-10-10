|
|
McPOLAND BARBARA "BARB"
Of Manor Boro., formerly of Monroeville, passed away on October 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved daughter of Elizabeth (Mulvihill) McPoland and the late Eddie McPoland; loving sister of Stephen McPoland and Linda (John) Tessaro; caring and loving aunt of Matthew (Charlotte) Tessaro and Melissa Tessaro; also survived by her loving boyfriend, Joe Marcanio. Barb was a longtime employee of Dex Media (formerly Penn-Del Yellow Pages). She loved spending time with her friends and family, and was especially fond of her late dog, Molly. Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. (Everyone please meet at church). Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in her memory.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019