MONTGOMERY BARBARA
Age 89, of Verona, transitioned on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband John Montgomery, Sr.; son, John Jr; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Herbert Coughman, Valine Rouse, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Park Place A.M.E. Church, 215 E. 10th Avenue, Homestead where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Entombment at Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements done by TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E 11th Ave., Homestead.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019