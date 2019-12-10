|
MOYER BARBARA
Peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, after 103 years, our Angel Barbara finally finished what she needed to do on earth and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Beloved wife of the late Peter; devoted mother of Barbara DeMarco and son-in-law, Frank DeMarco, and the late Frank and Michael Moyer; loving grandmother of Frank (Tracy), Frank Moyer II, Michael, Jacqui (Lyn), and Roxanne; great-grandmother of Kendall, Ayden and Madison; sister of the late Anna, Louis, Stephen and Joseph; aunt of Mary, Lewis, Ann, Kathy, Joan, and the late Victor; great-aunt of four nieces, three nephews, also many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Family and friends welcomed in the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson Street, (Oakland) Wednesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Cathedral. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visit Barbara's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019