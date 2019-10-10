|
PERFATER BARBARA (ATHA)
Age 90, of Sherwood Oaks, formerly of Bradfordwoods, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John W "Bill" Perfater, III. Born in Fairmont, W.VA; daughter of the late Charles and Merle (Fuller) Atha; mother of Cathy (Christopher) Kinsella and Betsy Downing; grandmother of Caitlin, Kevin, Megan, Sarah and Hannah; great-grandmother of Henry, Charles, Francis, Brigid, Rose, John, James, Billy and Mackenzie; aunt of Scott Perfater and Susan Emmons. A founding member of Christ Church at Grove Farm. Private services will be held on October 11, 2019 at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to SORA - Employee Appreciation Fund c/o Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 ATTN: Annette McPeek.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019