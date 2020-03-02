|
MURPHY BARBARA R.
Age 77, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Murphy. Loving sister of Thomas (Diana) Reeder, Joanne Strubbe, William (Carroll) Reeder, and Patricia (Bob) Jones. Dear sister-in-law of Bill (Dee) Murphy, Thomas (Daisy) Murphy, Kathy (Mac) Murphy, Barbara Murphy and the late Charles Murphy. Barbara was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona, enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed playing board games. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020