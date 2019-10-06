Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA ROMMEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (BONDE) ROMMEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA (BONDE) ROMMEL Obituary
ROMMEL BARBARA (BONDE)

Age 89, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.  She was born August 25, 1930 in Chicago IL, to the late Axel Charles Bonde and Ruth Anderson Bonde. She was married in 1954 to Frank Lyon Rommel M.D., who predeceased her in 2006, in Lititz, PA.  She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Bonde Schauer of Crystal Lake, IL, and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Rommel Shuster, of Everett, PA, and Mary Rommel Pforsich of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Barbara graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago, she attended Beloit College in Wisconsin for two years, and later completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees at California State College in California, PA. She completed four years of Doctoral work in early childhood assessment and education at the University of Pittsburgh. She was a grade school Reading and Educational Assessment Advisor and Educator in the Elizabeth Forward School District (PA) for over 20 years. She is survived by five children; F. Michael Rommel M.D., husband of Catherine Thomas Rommel M.D. of Lancaster, PA., Elizabeth Rommel Kopenhaver, wife of James J. Kopenhaver of Hanover, Pa., John C. Rommel, husband of Carla Lange Rommel, of Wilmington, NC, James D. Rommel, husband of Paula Kreuzburg, of Mt. Airy, MD, and H. Susanne Huston, wife of Jeffery R Huston of Sewickley, PA. She has 10 grandchildren; Bethany Rommel M.D., wife of Alex Mazzucca of Shepherdstown, WV, Christopher M. Rommel, husband of Alexandria Starks M.D., of Philadelphia, PA, James S. Rommel, husband of Erika Morgan Rommel of Lancaster, PA Kristin Kopenhaver of Boston, MA, Katherine Kopenhaver Manos, wife of Mark Manos, of West Chester, PA, Jessica Kopenhaver of Philadelphia, PA, John J. Rommel M.D., husband of Ashley Sprouse Rommel of Wilmington, NC, Steven Rommel of Wilmington, NC, Melissa Huston Reese, wife of Matt Reese of Sewickley, PA, Andrea Huston of Sewickley, PA, and one great-grandson; Axel W. Mazzucca, Shepherdstown, WV.  She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews from the Pforsich, Shuster and Schauer families. A private family service will be held at a later date, at the Shuster family farm in Everett, PA. To send the family a condolence, visit Barbara's memorial page at SnyderFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.