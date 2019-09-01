|
|
PAPICH BARBARA S (SMALARA)
Age 88, of New Kensington, formerly of Harwick, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born September 7, 1930 to her parents, the late Michael and Viola Murdock Smalara. Mrs. Papich was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick. She worked for the former Gulf Research as a Cartographer for many years and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, baking and especially spending time with all her grandchildren. Surviving her are: son's Keith (Camille) Papich of Pgh., Mark Papich of Texas, Donald Papich of Hawaii, Kevin Papich of Washington, six grandchildren Melissa Papich, Christina Shanahan, David, Jennifer, Brian and Matthew Papich, six great-grandchildren Mallory Stevik, Macie and Mila Mort and Patrick, Evelyn and Amelia Shanahan, one brother Alfred (Anna Kay) Smalara of Carmichaels. Numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald; brothers Joseph, Theodore, Thomas Smalara; three sisters Victoria, Stella and Mary. At Mrs. Papich's request, there will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend her celebration of life memorial Mass on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick at 9:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Westeren Pennsylvania School for the Blind, 201 N. Bellefield Ave., Pgh., PA 15213. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019