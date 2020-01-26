Home

Barbara Scanlon Driscoll, 70, of Pittsburgh, died on Tuesday January 21, 2020,  peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 4th, 1949, to Eugene F. Scanlon and Ann Boyle. She grew up in the North Side, was a proud alumna of Pitt, and raised her family in Mt. Lebanon. Barbara was a gifted writer, fundraiser, and event planner, but she derived the most joy from being a loving wife to her late husband, Frank "Dino" Driscoll, mother to her three children, and a surrogate mother to countless more. Her one-of-a-kind dance moves, witty humor, and vivacious zeal for life affected her friends, family members, acquaintances, and - inevitably - strangers everywhere she went. Now it is up to the angels to be charmed. May she enjoy an unlimited fountain of bourbon old-fashions in heaven, be reunited with her husband, and reunite with her friends and family who passed before. She is survived by her three children, Christopher (Shahane Martirosyan), Patrick, and Molly Driscoll Nagurney (Drew Nagurney); her brother, Gene Scanlon (Sheila Scanlon); countless cousins; a few fuz-ins; and numerous family and friends around the globe. Visitation will be at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday 1-5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Bernard Church on Monday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Humane Animal Rescue. https://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/adopt/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
