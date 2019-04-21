SCARLATELLI BARBARA (NEWHOUSE)

Barbara (Newhouse) Scarlatelli, age 72, of Whitehall (formerly of McKeesport), passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Scarlatelli and survived by her faithful companion dog, Penny; daughter of her late parents, Edwin and Elizabeth Newhouse. Barbara sold door-to-door encyclopedias from Maine to Maryland to Midwest for seven years. She taught herself to play the piano and the organ, then spread her joy of music to others by teaching for 42 years. Her hobbies were quilting, crocheting, and needlework. Barbara loved to share her knowledge and talents with others and was a member of the PA Music Educators Association (PMEA), the Quilters Guild and Quilters of America. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.