Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA KELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA T. (THOMPSON) KELLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA T. (THOMPSON) KELLER Obituary
KELLER BARBARA T. (THOMPSON)

Age 81, of Gibsonia, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was the loving mother of Gary L. Keller and Scott E. Keller; beloved grandmother of Jessica and Ian Keller. She is also survived by her ex-husband, William L. Keller; and two brothers, Bruce and Bob Thompson. She was a graduate of Grove City College and was a longtime employee of H & R Block. She was an active member of Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church. In her free time she dedicated her time for numerous volunteer positions. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.