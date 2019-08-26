|
KELLER BARBARA T. (THOMPSON)
Age 81, of Gibsonia, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was the loving mother of Gary L. Keller and Scott E. Keller; beloved grandmother of Jessica and Ian Keller. She is also survived by her ex-husband, William L. Keller; and two brothers, Bruce and Bob Thompson. She was a graduate of Grove City College and was a longtime employee of H & R Block. She was an active member of Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church. In her free time she dedicated her time for numerous volunteer positions. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Berkeley Hills Lutheran Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019