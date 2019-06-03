|
TONETTI BARBARA T. (FLAHERTY)
Age 78, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Bethel Park. Daughter of the late John and Mary Flaherty; sister of Dolores "Lori" Bell and the late John Flaherty. She will also be missed by Ernie (Sarah) Tonetti, friends and neighbors. Barb was a longtime employee at St. Clair Hospital where she proudly worked as a nurse. Visitations were held privately; a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019