Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA TONETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA T. (FLAHERTY) TONETTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA T. (FLAHERTY) TONETTI Obituary
TONETTI BARBARA T. (FLAHERTY)

Age 78, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Bethel Park. Daughter of the late John and Mary Flaherty; sister of Dolores "Lori" Bell and the late John Flaherty. She will also be missed by Ernie (Sarah) Tonetti, friends and neighbors.  Barb was a longtime employee at St. Clair Hospital where she proudly worked as a nurse. Visitations were held privately; a memorial service will be held at a later date.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now