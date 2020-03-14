TILLMAN (HALDEMAN) BARBARA

Passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Wife of the late Jack Marlow Tillman; mother of Jill Denholm Tillman; and sister of the late Betty Haldeman Raymond. She attended Peabody High School and was a graduate of Edgewood Park in Briarcliff Manor, New York and The Tobe Coburn School in New York City. Barbara was active with the Meals on Wheels program in the Blawnox area. She was past president of the Twenty Five Club Junior Committee, the Women's Golf Association of Oakmont Country Club and the Animal Rescue League Women's Auxiliary. A private graveside service will take place at Homewood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends.