TOMASZEWSKI BARBARA (MEADE)
Of Indiana Twp., on March 5, 2019, Mrs. Tomaszewski was the beloved wife of the late Raymond V. Tomaszewski; mother of Pam (Tom) Blakeslee, Keith Tomaszewski (Jody), Tim Tomaszewski (Nicky), Eric Tomaszewski (Kelly), Brian Tomaszewski (Michele); daughter of the late Richard and Rosella Meade; sister of the late Richard Meade; grandmother of Joe, Joshua, and Justin Blakeslee, Chris, Eric, Samantha, Aiden, Zachary, Cameron, and Adam Tomaszewski; great-grandmother of Joe, Brooke, Jacob and Addison Blakeslee. Celebrate Mrs. Tomaszewski's life with her family on Friday from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Saturday at 1 p.m. Leave condolences at:
permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019