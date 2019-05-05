SCHMIDTETTER BARBARA V.

Age 81, of Cheswick (formerly of Churchill) passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Born in Edgewood on August 13, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Clements) Vogel. Beloved Wife of 58 years of George H. Schmidtetter; loving Mother of Gregg (Lisa Gavlik- Schmidtetter) and Jenny Schmidtetter; grandmother of Alec and Mia Schmidtetter. Barb was the youngest of four and was preceded in death by her older sister, Ruth Krelko; and her brother, the late Arthur Vogel (Carol); sister of Betty Craig (the late Carlton). Barb had a big family that was extremely important to her and she will be dearly missed by everyone. Family gatherings will not be the same without her famous pies and delicious fudge. Barb held a few office jobs throughout her life and was especially fond of her time at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 342 Dorseyville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center c/o of Patient Care or to help further research of immunotherapy by sending a check to 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Or by visiting http://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.